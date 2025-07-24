Mystery surrounds Orlando grandmother’s death after body found in Tennessee

ORLANDO, Fla. — Authorities are looking for clues in the death of an Orlando grandmother, 40-year-old Allecia Wolfe.

She was found dead more than 600 miles away in Tennessee.

Wolfe’s daughter, Aleah Carnley, says she learned of her death as the family was filing a missing persons report.

Wolfe’s friends say they witnessed her getting in a dark-colored vehicle near Kaley Square Park on Friday, July 11th.

It’s the last day any friends or family saw Allecia alive.

Carnley described her mother as caring and would do anything for her kids before she thought of herself.

Carnley says her mother struggled with drug addiction. She says her mother was a street worker who often walked the streets looking for work near the park where she disappeared.

Records show a history of Wolfe being charged with prostitution, including the most recent arrest in May.

Carnley says she had tried to get her mother help for years.

“It was a choice, in a sense. She wanted out of it, but couldn’t get out of in time,” Carnley said.

Three days after she disappeared, Allecia’s body was found in a field off I-24 in Manchester, Tennessee, near a motel called the Trucker’s Inn.

Investigators say she had been dead for days.

Investigators say Allecia’s body was so decomposed that they could not determine a cause of death. There were no obvious signs like stab or gunshot wounds.

They’re now investigating it as a homicide.

“It could have been a trucker, or it could have been someone who she didn’t get along with,” Carnley said.

“Do you think the person that she got in the car with could be the key to all of this?,” Channel 9 asked.

“It could’ve been just somebody, one of her dates, and then they dropped her off and someone else picked her up. But this person has to know something,” Carnley said.

Carnley says she’s left with so many questions, including who had something to do with her mother’s disappearance and death.

“You took a grandma away, you took a daughter away, a mother away. All of her grandkids are under six. They’re not gonna know who her grandma is,” Carnley said.

Carnley says she has been in touch with Tennessee investigators, and they’ve told her that they are searching for video surveillance near the motel.

It could be the key to finding who, at least, dumped Allecia’s body.

