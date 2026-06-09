Narcoossee Road southbound lanes closed due to water main break, causing traffic delays

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Drivers traveling through the Narcoossee Road corridor should expect delays as southbound traffic remains closed between Terra Sole Place/Lillian Lee Road and 10th Street due to a water main incident.

Officials have rerouted southbound traffic onto Lillian Lee Road as crews work to fix the damaged water main. The repair is expected to last through the day and into the night.

Motorists are encouraged to allow extra travel time, follow posted detour signs, and use caution when traveling in the area.

Authorities mentioned that repair schedules could vary due to weather or unexpected events.

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