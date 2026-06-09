Local

Narcoossee Road southbound lanes closed due to water main break, causing traffic delays

Repair crews are working through the day and overnight as southbound traffic is detoured between Lillian Lee Road and 10th Street

By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com
Narcoossee Road southbound lanes closed due to water main break, causing traffic delays Repair crews are working through the day and overnight as southbound traffic is detoured between Lillian Lee Road and 10th Street
By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Drivers traveling through the Narcoossee Road corridor should expect delays as southbound traffic remains closed between Terra Sole Place/Lillian Lee Road and 10th Street due to a water main incident.

Officials have rerouted southbound traffic onto Lillian Lee Road as crews work to fix the damaged water main. The repair is expected to last through the day and into the night.

Motorists are encouraged to allow extra travel time, follow posted detour signs, and use caution when traveling in the area.

Authorities mentioned that repair schedules could vary due to weather or unexpected events.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

TOP STORIES FROM WFTV CHANNEL 9

©2026 Cox Media Group

Jake Jordan

Jake Jordan, WFTV.com

Jake Jordan is a UCF Radio and Television alum on the WFTV Content Center Team. He hosts podcasts and live shows, and previously worked as a producer, reporter, and anchor on Orlando's Morning News with Scott Anez.

0

Most Read