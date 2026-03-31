NASA aims for monthly moon missions with $250M infrastructure boost

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. — Excitement is building on Florida’s Space Coast for the Artemis II mission as NASA officials look toward a schedule of manned moon missions every six months starting in 2028.

These frequent launches are contingent on the agency’s ability to establish a permanent moon base.

To support these operations, a $250 million investment is being directed toward building the infrastructure necessary for quicker launch turnaround times.

This effort follows a total public investment of more than $100 billion in the United States’ return to the moon.

The $250 million infrastructure project aims to modernize facilities to handle the increased frequency of lunar missions.

These upgrades are designed to facilitate the biannual launch schedule once a permanent lunar base is functional.

The investment focuses on creating the operational capacity needed for quicker turnaround times between launches.

NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman addressed the fiscal responsibility associated with these high-cost programs.

Isaacman emphasized that the agency would take direct measures to prevent delays or overspending on the path to the moon.

“We are not going to sit idly by when schedules slip or budgets are exceeded. Expect uncomfortable action if that is what it takes because the public has invested over $100 billion dollars and has been very patient with respect to America’s return to the moon,” Isaacman said.

Beyond lunar operations, NASA is preparing for future exploration of Mars.

Initial missions to the planet are scheduled to test specialized rockets and reactors to ensure the technology is viable for long-distance travel.

These robotic missions will also utilize nuclear-powered helicopter drones.

The drones are designed to study the Martian surface to identify suitable locations where the agency can eventually place astronauts.

NASA aims to launch its first manned missions to Mars in the mid-to-late 2030s following the completion of the robotic technology tests.

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