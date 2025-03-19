NASA astronauts celebrate return to Earth after 9 months stuck in space

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. — Celebrations are underway after the Crew-9 astronauts have returned to Earth.

Crew-9 splashed down Tuesday afternoon off of Florida’s Gulf Coast.

The joy comes after NASA astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore spent more than nine months aboard the International Space Station in an unplanned extended stay.

They were the astronauts picked for the crewed flight test of Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft.

They launched on Starliner in June, but technical issues forced Starliner to return without Williams and Wilmore.

It was all smiles, hugs, and handshakes as Crew-9 arrived at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston overnight.

The astronauts are now going to enjoy some much-deserved time off.

