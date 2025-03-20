NASA Causeway bridge opens early, boosting Space Coast infrastructure

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

A new NASA Causeway bridge has been completed six months ahead of schedule.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the bridge’s finish during a March 18 press conference. The $128 million project included the second of two bridges over the Indian River — the first bridge completed in 2023 — and removed the need for drawbridge openings.

The project — which opened to traffic this week — was a partnership between the Florida Department of Transportation, NASA and Space Florida. The new bridges replaced two moving bridges built in 1964.

