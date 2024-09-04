NASA officials to give update on Boing Starliner’s departure from space station

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — NASA officials plan to give an update Wednesday on the troubled Boeing Starliner spacecraft.

The update will be on the delayed departure without its astronaut crew from the International Space Station.

The capsule is scheduled to depart the space station around 6 p.m. on Friday.

After a series of helium leaks, the capsule will be empty for its journey back to Earth.

NASA is planning to send Starliner’s astronauts back home in February aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft.

