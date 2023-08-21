NASA, SpaceX’s Crew-7 arrive at Kennedy Space Center ahead of planned launch this week

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Crews at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center are gearing up for an upcoming crewed rocket launch to the International Space Station this week.

A “flight readiness review” is scheduled Monday for NASA and SpaceX’s Crew-7 mission.

The launch is set to take off Friday at 3:49 a.m. from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The Crew-7 members include, NASA astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli, European Space Agency astronaut Andreas Mogensen, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Satoshi Furukawa, and Russian cosmonaut Konstantin Borisov.

Crew-7 arrived at the Kennedy Space Center on Sunday.

Their mission will focus on various science experiments while visiting the orbiting laboratory.

“What we do up there is for all of us here on earth and hopefully will benefit our society for many, many years in the future,” Mogensen said.

NASA said this will be the seventh crewed flight and the eighth human spaceflight mission on SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft to the International Space Station.

