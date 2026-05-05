NASA’s Orion spacecraft returns to Florida after lunar mission

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. — NASA’s Orion spacecraft is back home after a long journey from California to Florida, NASA said.

The spacecraft recently carried NASA Artemis II astronauts on a mission that launched about a month ago and later splashed down in the Pacific Ocean near California after a successful trip around the Moon.

After traveling across the country, engineers will now collect post-flight data to better understand how Orion performed.

NASA said those insights will help shape future Artemis missions.

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