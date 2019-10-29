National Cat Day: 9 'ameowzing' facts about your feline fur ball

Cats probably think every day is National Cat Day, but Oct. 29 is the day cat parents around the nation can add an extra box for their kitty to sleep in. (Next to the cat bed, of course.)
We've compiled a few facts about the lovable felines below:
1.- The scientific name for a domestic cat is Felis Catus.
2.- Ancient Egyptians might have been the first to domesticate cats 4,000 years ago, as the rodent population drew wild felines to human communities.
3.- Early Egyptians worshiped a cat goddess and mummified their beloved pets for their journey to the next world—accompanied by mummified mice.
4.- The claws on a cat’s back paws are not as sharp as the claws on their front paws.
5.- Cat have sharper teeth when they're kittens. After six months, they lose their needle-sharp milk teeth.
6.- In North America, cats are more popular than dogs. Nearly 73 million cats are kept as pets, compared to 63 million dogs.
7.- Cats have five toes on their front paws and four toes on each back paw.
8.- The oldest cat breed on record is the Egyptian Mau, which is the Egyptian word for cat.
9.- And, perhaps the cutest fact: Collectively, kittens yawn about 200 million times per hour!
