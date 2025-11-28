National Guard member Sarah Beckstrom dies after DC shooting, sources say

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said that one of the two West Virginia National Guard members shot by an Afghan national near the White House had died, calling the shooter who had worked with the CIA in his native country a “savage monster”, according to the Associated Press.

As part of his Thanksgiving call to U.S. troops, Trump said that he had just learned that Specialist Sarah Beckstrom, 20, had died, while Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe, 24, was “fighting for his life.”

“She’s just passed away,” Trump said. “She’s no longer with us. She’s looking down at us right now. Her parents are with her.”

The president called Beckstrom an “incredible person, outstanding in every single way.”

Trump used the announcement to say the shooting by Rahmanullah Lakanwal was a “terrorist attack” as he criticized the Biden administration for enabling Afghans who worked with U.S. forces during the Afghanistan War to enter the U.S. without, in his opinion, sufficient vetting. The president has deployed National Guard members in part to assist in his administration’s mass deportation efforts.

“This atrocity reminds us that we have no greater national security priority than ensuring that we have full control over the people that enter and remain in our country,” Trump said. “For the most part, we don’t want them.”

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

