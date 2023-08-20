National Lemonade Day: 9 places to enjoy lemonade in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Time to squeeze the day!

When life gives you lemons, explore lemonade places in your area.

We have gathered 9 places in Central Florida to enjoy this sweet and sour beverage:

Happy Lemon: You don’t need to guess it-- this bubble tea store has lemon as its main ingredient in most drinks. Our recommendation: Freshly Squeezed Lemon Honey Jazmine Green Tea with a bubble waffle! This store has two locations in Central Florida; click here for details.

CFS Coffee Shop: The shop has over 5 locations, including Winter Park, Dr. Phillips, and Downtown Orlando. If you want to enjoy a refreshing summer treat with a tasty Colombian bite, you've found the place. Our recommendation: Strawberry Lemonade with an arepa.

Hash House a Go Go: The Las Vegas-based restaurant recently opened its second Central Florida location. Those looking for a lemonade with a mix of their favorite liquor will find a variety of cocktails, from Strawberry Lemonade Margarita to Vodka Kiwi Watermelon Lemonade.

Skyebird Juice Bar & Experimental Kitchen: Located in the East End Market, this juice bar features vegan treats, smoothies, and cold-pressed juices. Our recommendation: Lavender Lemonade with brownie bites.

Boca's Grill: The Latin-infused restaurant features a variety of dishes and drinks with the best of Latin American cuisine. Our recommendation: Strawberry Lemonade or Mint Lemonade.

Grounding Roots: The organic juice bar offers a variety of fresh-squeezed lemonades with herbal infusions. Our recommendation: Elderberry Lemonade or Lavender Lemonade.

Wavelength Coffee Co: If you are looking for creative, tasty, and unique lemonade selections, this is your go-to spot. The coffee shop has locations in Orlando and Sanford. Our recommendation: Hibiscus Mint on Nela's Lemonade.

Kolombia Cafe: Besides being an excellent spot for an authentic Colombian brunch, this restaurant features a one-of-a-kind lemonade: Colombian lemonade with agua de panela ( sugarcane).

Francisco's Taco Madness: Located in Fern Park, this food truck is known for its tasty tacos and refreshing lemonade.

