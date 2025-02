A Native American activist who was convicted of killing two FBI agents was released from prison in Florida.

Leonard Peltier was released Tuesday from a federal prison.

The 80-year-old was convicted after the two FBI agents were killed during a shoot-out in 1975.

Peltier will be required to spend the rest of his life in home confinement in North Dakota.

