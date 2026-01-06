Orlando armed home invasion suspect to remain behind bars

ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orange County man accused of an armed home invasion will remain behind bars for now.

Police said the incident happened in early November and a detailed investigation led to the arrest of Antonio Lumpkin on Dec. 29.

During a pre-trial hearing Tuesday morning, 21-year-old Lumpkin attempted to argue he needed to be let out of jail to provide for his family.

“Are you employed?,” a judge asked. “No,” Lumpkin answered.

“How do you earn money?” “I was working on applying to get a job,” Lumpkin followed.

His pleas were denied by the judge and he will remain in custody without bond until his trial.

Lumpkin and two others are accused of masking up and attacking and robbing an unsuspecting woman in Orlando. Police say the attack happened Nov. 4 on East Livingston Street.

Investigators said the suspects followed the victim after she parked her car. A neighbor heard the attack and called 911 and that’s when the suspects broke into his home, stole jewelry and attempted to attack him, according to Orlando Police Department.

OPD said later that week, the suspects attempted to pawn the jewels.

Detectives said they were able to match photos of a rental car the suspects used, clothing worn, cell phone data, and fingerprints to Lumpkin and another suspect, Jakobe Williams, who is named in the arrest report.

It’s not clear what charges Williams or a third suspect in this case might face.

