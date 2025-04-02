NBA names Paolo Banchero the Eastern Conference Player of the week

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando Magic Forward Paolo Banchero was named NBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week from March 24, 2025 to March 30, 2025.

Banchero averaged 30.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 4.3 assists in 35.6 minutes per game and shot 54.3% from the field during the four-game stretch, where the Magic went 3-1 in those games.

Banchero led or tied the Magic in scoring three times, in rebounding once and in assists three times during that same period.

Banchero scored at least 20 points in all four games and had at least 30 points three times.

The announcement earlier this week marked the second time Banchero has received the honor in his career. He was also player of the week for the period ending Nov. 26, 2023.

Banchero has scored at least 20 points in 18 consecutive games, going back to Feb. 25. Banchero also scored a minimum of 30 points in five outings in a row from Mar. 19-27, tied for the fourth-longest streak in franchise history.

In the 42 games Banchero has played in this season, he has averaged 25.9 points, 7.2 rebounds and 4.7 assists in 34.4 minutes per game. He missed all games in November and December with a torn right oblique before returning Jan. 10.

The Magic play their next game against the Washington Wizards on Thursday at 7:00 p.m.

