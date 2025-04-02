ORLANDO, Fla. — Our early April heat wave continues Wednesday in Central Florida.

We will see an area of fog and warmer-than-average temperatures on Wednesday morning.

Rain chances will also be lower on Wednesday following overnight storms in some areas.

Near-record highs expected Wednesday in Central Florida

Only a few limited showers will be possible Wednesday along the I-75 corridor.

The big story on Wednesday will be the heat.

We will see near-record high temperatures Wednesday afternoon, with highs in the mid-80s at the coast and low 90s inland.

This heat will continue through the remainder of the week and the weekend.

Forecast data shows our next best chance for rain and storms will be Tuesday of next week.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group