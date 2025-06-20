Nearly 700K drivers in Florida on the road with expired tags, data shows

ORLANDO, Fla. — Millions of drivers across the United States may be facing costly penalties this summer due to expired vehicle registration tags.

New data from Carfax reveals that nearly 17 million vehicles nationwide started 2025 with expired tags, including approximately 692,000 in Florida.

The average delay for drivers with expired tags is about four months, which can lead to accumulating fines and penalties.

Florida Highway Patrol warns that if tags are expired for less than six months, drivers face a noncriminal traffic infraction fine.

However, if the tags are expired for six months or longer, the offense can escalate to a second-degree misdemeanor with potential fines and even jail time.

Both Carfax and the Florida Highway Patrol recommend setting calendar alerts around your birthday, which is typically when your vehicle registration expires, to avoid penalties.

Drivers can renew their registration in person, online, or through the Florida Highway Safety Motor Vehicles mobile app.

