Need gas? Here’s what you’ll pay for today’s fill up

ORLANDO, Fla. — After a brief jump, Florida gas prices are back to where they were a week ago.

AAA said the state average went up about 6 cents last week before falling back to around $3.09 on Monday.

A rise in crude oil and gas futures triggered the temporary increase, according to the auto club.

“The price gains are being attributed to optimism that the Federal Reserve’s interest rate cut would boost the global economy and energy demand,” AAA’s Mark Jenkins said.

Looking at the bigger picture, Florida drivers are saving more than 20 cents a gallon compared to a month ago.

Compared to a year ago, they’re saving more than 50 cents per gallon.

