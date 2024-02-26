Need gas? Recent prices set 2024 high, here’s what you’ll pay Monday

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida gas prices recently hit a 2024 high.

AAA said last week, the state average climbed to $3.37 per gallon.

The auto club said the peak happened mid-week, before prices dropped 5 cents by the weekend.

On Monday, the price settled slightly lower, landing at $3.30 per gallon.

You might recall that gas actually dipped below $3 a gallon in late January.

While the price pattern has ebbed and flowed since that time, it has seen un upward trend overall.

And that’s likely to continue.

“The recent increases are attributed to rising oil prices, as refineries conduct seasonal maintenance,” AAA’s Mark Jenkins said.

“Florida’s gas prices are likely to face continued upward pressure through the next month as the presence of winter residents and spring breakers contributes to strong fuel demand.”

It’s not something motorists are likely to smile about at the pump.

But it still beats paying the $3.85 per gallon high that Floridians faced in 2023.

To check gas prices in your neighborhood, click here.

