Neighbors react to double homicide at Orlando apartment complex

ORLANDO, Fla. — A man is in custody, accused of shooting his girlfriend and a female friend at an apartment complex. Orlando police responded to the incident in the 5100 block of Cinderlane Parkway around 5pm on Sunday.

Neighbors say the gunfire sounded like fireworks. The parking lot at Village Springs Apartments turned into a crime scene. Orlando police say when they got there, they found two women shot. Those women later died at the hospital.

Village Springs Apartments Police in Orlando said two women are dead after a domestic-related shooting over the weekend.

“This is a fairly cool neighborhood. You deal with little stuff here and there, but nothing like this,” said Sonoma Collier.

Police arrested Eliette Shamire Dejesus Marquez. Investigators say he ran off after the shooting but was quickly caught. One neighbor says she was on the phone with a friend when gunshots went off.

Man arrested after woman and her friend killed in Orlando shooting, police say

“I was like these Florida people and their fireworks. It was kind of sketchy, but I didn’t think to much of it thinking it was fireworks.”

Channel 9 talked to one woman who says the people involved were her neighbors.

“Two days ago, he came upstairs and was talking about noise. He didn’t seem like himself talking about noise complaints,” said Collier.

She says earlier on Sunday, she heard them arguing and had a feeling something was up.

The suspect faces two charges of first-degree murder. Investigators are calling this domestic-related and aren’t searching for any other suspects.

The victim’s names haven’t been released.

