Neighbors shocked knowing nearby neighbor is alleged FSU shooter

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The man accused of killing two people and injuring six others is the son of a Leon County deputy.

We told you investigators say he used his mother’s personal gun that used to be the one she used on the force.

Neighbors tell WFTV that when they learned the suspect was Phoenix Ikner, 20, shock waves went through them. Tallahassee police have blocked off the neighborhood where Ikner lives.

Phoenix Ikner investigators say was the lone gunman who opened fire at the Student Union on the campus of Florida State University, killing two people and injuring six others.

“This is obviously a heinous crime,” said Sheriff Walt McNeil.

Leon County Sheriff Walt McNeil says Ikner used his mother’s handgun. She’s been on the force for more than 18 years. The gun used to be her department’s weapon.

“Unfortunately, her son had access to one of her weapons, and that was one of the weapons found at the scene,” said Sheriff McNeil.

Ikner went to Lincoln High School in Tallahassee and is believed to now be a student at FSU. Investigators say he was active in the Youth Advisory Council with the sheriff’s office. The sheriff says their no question he could get his hands on weapons.

“He’s been steep in the Leon County Sheriff’s family. Engaged in a number of training programs that we have. Its not a surprise to us he had access to weapons,” said Sheriff McNeil.

As the FSU community wraps their minds around what happened and we learn more about the investigation, the sheriff says the alleged shooter will pay.

“We will make sure we do everything we can to prosecute. We’ll send a message to folks that this will never be tolerated here in Leon County, and I dare say across this state and across this nation,” said Sheriff McNeil.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group