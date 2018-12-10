LAKELAND, Fla. - No crime is too small for the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they are searching for a man who stuffed a foot-long submarine sandwich down the front of his pants.
Related Headlines
While the Sheriff’s Office quipped about the situation in a Facebook post, make no mistake: They are serious in catching the thief.
“Some of you may think we're overdoing it by trying to identify the suspect of a relatively minor theft...one of you is probably even saying, ‘This is small potatoes!’ And, to that we would reply, ‘No. This was a foot-long sandwich, not potatoes. Pay attention!’” the Sheriff’s Office posted.
TRENDING NOW:
- Man accused of double homicide denied bail, screams in court
- Rat found inside vending machine at Florida high school
- 'Baby, It's Cold Outside' writer's daughter: Song isn't about rape
- 911 calls reveal panic when alligator attacks 85-year-old man
The man was seen entering a Marathon Gas Station on Pipkin Road West in Lakeland, where he proceeded to stuff a foot-long sandwich in the front of his pants, deputies said.
Oddly enough, the man purchased a Polar Pop and fled the business, without paying for the foot-long sandwich, deputies said.
The man fled on a bicycle, deputies said.
The Sheriff’s Office reminded citizens, “This should also serve as notice to all as to why you do not take food from a stranger. You don't know where it's been.”
Anyone with information is asked to call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477).
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}