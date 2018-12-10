  • Never take food from strangers: Thief stuffs foot-long sub down pants, deputies say

    By: Kelly Healey

    LAKELAND, Fla. - No crime is too small for the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they are searching for a man who stuffed a foot-long submarine sandwich down the front of his pants.

     

    While the Sheriff’s Office quipped about the situation in a Facebook post, make no mistake: They are serious in catching the thief.

     

    “Some of you may think we're overdoing it by trying to identify the suspect of a relatively minor theft...one of you is probably even saying, ‘This is small potatoes!’ And, to that we would reply, ‘No. This was a foot-long sandwich, not potatoes. Pay attention!’” the Sheriff’s Office posted.

    The man was seen entering a Marathon Gas Station on Pipkin Road West in Lakeland, where he proceeded to stuff a foot-long sandwich in the front of his pants, deputies said.

     

    Oddly enough, the man purchased a Polar Pop and fled the business, without paying for the foot-long sandwich, deputies said.

     

    The man fled on a bicycle, deputies said.

     

    The Sheriff’s Office reminded citizens, “This should also serve as notice to all as to why you do not take food from a stranger. You don't know where it's been.”

     

    Anyone with information is asked to call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477).

     

     

