New contract brings salary bumps, healthcare relief for Brevard educators

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Brevard Public Schools and the teachers’ union have reached a tentative three-year agreement that includes salary increases and healthcare improvements.

The agreement, finalized on Tuesday night, provides a 2% salary increase for teachers in each of the next three school years, starting with the 2025-2026 school year.

“This is a meaningful investment in our teachers,” said Dr. Mark Rendell, Superintendent of Brevard Public Schools.“We understand how rising healthcare costs are putting real pressure on families,” said Ryan Dufrain, Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources.

In addition to salary increases, the contract includes significant changes to healthcare plans.

Teachers enrolled in the Gold Plan will see deductible reductions of $250 for individuals and $500 for families upon completing an annual physical and health assessment.

The Silver Plan offers a deductible reduction of $125 for individuals and $250 for families, along with a $0 copay for emergency room visits after the deductible is met.

Matt Susin, School Board Vice Chairman, highlighted that these healthcare improvements will put $2 million back into the pockets of teachers.

The contract also provides additional benefits for educators with advanced degrees, ensuring they receive a supplement regardless of their certification area.

School psychologists will receive an additional $6,200 supplement, recognizing their specialized contributions.

