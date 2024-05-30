New cruise ship for Margaritaville at Sea set to sail out of Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Margaritaville at Sea is debuting a new cruise ship with a slice of paradise this summer.

The Islander will give guests live music entertainment, outer deck adventures, an all-ages lounge, and arcade and the first cornhole and mini-golf challenge.

Twelve decks will hold over 2,500 passengers in over 1,100 rooms with views of the sand, sea, and sky.

Guests can enjoy pickleball at sea, a gravity-defying experience, the 5 o’Clock Somewhere signature pool, and a Caribbean lily pad and slide.

There will also be four children’s programs from ages 3 to 17.

The Islander will sail out of Port Tampa Bay starting June 14 with an inaugural four-night trip, including a stop in Cozumel, Mexico.

