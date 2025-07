EVERGLADES, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis celebrated the opening of a new dam in southwest Florida Tuesday morning.

The more than 55 billion-gallon reservoir will help triple South Florida’s water storage capacity.

The governor says that the new reservoir will capture water during the dry season and release during the rainy season.

