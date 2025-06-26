New driver’s education law for teens delayed, sparks mixed reactions from parents and instructors

ORLANDO, Fla. — A new law for teens who want to drive will take effect on July 1. However, part of this law has been postponed. Teens now have until July 31 to complete the new driver’s education requirement, which includes a six-hour driver education safety course and a general knowledge exam.

Here are the requirements for teen drivers:

Pass a vision and hearing test

Pass Class E knowledge exam

Have a signed parental consent form

Take and complete a driver education course that is approved by the state. It must meet the Department of Education Driver Education Traffic Safety classroom course.

For many teens, one of the biggest highlights is finally being behind the wheel of a car. However, for parents like Kathy Rivera, it can be terrifying.

“It was definitely nerve-wracking. I didn’t let my second daughter get her license till she was 18, so I didn’t think she was responsible enough,” she said.

There are statistics that support her perspective. In 2023, there were 716,415 crashes reported across the state; among those, 80,300 involved teenagers, resulting in 111 fatalities. Additionally, there were 801 crashes involving 15-year-olds in 2023, according to data from the Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles. So far in 2025, nearly 160,000 crashes have already been recorded.

“I see so many careless people on the road.”

Rivera said that’s why she supports the state imposing more requirements for teen drivers.

Driving instructor Steve Bowie said the law is a start, but it’s not enough.

“I think there should be a five or six-hour program instituted, which I’m proposing in addition to adding 10 minutes to the existing road test,” he said.

He said he would keep pushing for more teen training, but until then, he will have tips for teen drivers. According to him, three vital things all drivers should know are:

Following distance. “You should always be able to see the tires ahead touching the pavement.”

Yielding the right of way.

Check your three mirrors every five seconds. “What you are doing is giving yourself 360-degree circle awareness around your vehicle at all times when you’re driving. This way, you keep alert.”

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group