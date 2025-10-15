Local

New fire station opens in Kissimmee, aiming to cut emergency response times

By Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com
Osceola County Fire Rescue Station 75 (WFTV)
By Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A new fire station has opened in Kissimmee, Osceola County, promising faster emergency response times for the area.

Fire Station 75 opened on Wednesday and is expected to enhance emergency services in Osceola County by reducing response times.

The station’s construction faced delays last year due to the presence of an endangered species of lizard living underground, but it is now complete and operational.

Fire Station 75 is the third new station to be placed in service in Osceola County since 2020.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

TOP STORIES FROM WFTV CHANNEL 9

©2025 Cox Media Group

Carl-Max Millionard

Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com

Carl-Max Millionard is a Content Creator for WFTV.com.

0

Most Read