New fire station opens in Kissimmee, aiming to cut emergency response times

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A new fire station has opened in Kissimmee, Osceola County, promising faster emergency response times for the area.

Fire Station 75 opened on Wednesday and is expected to enhance emergency services in Osceola County by reducing response times.

The station’s construction faced delays last year due to the presence of an endangered species of lizard living underground, but it is now complete and operational.

Fire Station 75 is the third new station to be placed in service in Osceola County since 2020.

