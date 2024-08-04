New food hall proposed for Mills 50

ORLANDO, Fla. — One of Orlando’s trendiest districts may get a new place to eat, drink and gather, if the city approves a developer’s plans.

The owner of 611 N. Mills Avenue filed a request with the city to transform a current Post Office site into a food hall.

According to the engineering specifications, the 9,000 square foot hall would have space for eight vendors, including a bar. The venue would feature both indoor and outdoor seating.

The specific vendors and food types weren’t specified.

The developer is asking city commissioners to bend several regulations in order to make the project happen, including a slight reduction in the number of required parking spaces and permission to sell alcohol within 1,000 feet of Hillcrest Elementary School.

The addition of a food hall would grow the Mills 50 commercial footprint a block south of Colonial Drive and contribute to the area’s growing appeal. The district is often bustling at night.

Recently, an apartment building opened on the east end of the district, the first of many predicted transformations in Mills 50 that could create a modern “live, work, play” hub.

The project is scheduled to be reviewed by the Municipal Planning Board in September.

