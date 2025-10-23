New grant program aims to revitalize a Kissimmee neighborhood

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Kissimmee residents living off Vine Street and Highway 192 may soon benefit from a new city initiative offering up to $5,000 in matching grants for home upgrades.

The grants are designed to assist homeowners with projects such as exterior painting, landscaping, and driveway repairs.

These are all efforts to enhance the neighborhood’s appearance.

To qualify for the reimbursement, homeowners are required to obtain three quotes for their proposed projects.

