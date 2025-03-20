New jailhouse calls emerge from Pine Hills shooter Keith Moses

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — For the first time since his arrest, Channel 9 got calls from the Orange County Jail heard from 19-year-old Keith Moses.

In a series of recorded jailhouse conversations, Moses frequently reached out to his family, predominantly his grandmother, seeking solace and updates on their well-being. He even said she would be the first person to visit when he gets out.

“The day I get out, that’s what I’m finna going do. See grandmom,” said Moses.

Several calls dive into Moses’ concerns and the familial bonds that persisted despite his incarceration.

During one notable exchange, Moses inquired about the forensic aspects of a gun, specifically, asking his grandmother to Google search about shell casings matching a gun.

In the call, his grandmother warned him about talking about anything like that and how the calls were recorded by the jail.

“If a gun matches the shell casings, what does that mean?

“You don’t need to be talking about all this stuff on the phone,” said his grandmother.

Although he replied and said the question was for a friend, it underscored his possible anxiety about evidence and the lack of understanding regarding the implications of discussing case details over monitored lines.

Out of the 40 calls to family and friends, a large number lasting just over 15 minutes, most of the questions were about family.

In another call with a male, Moses asks him to research the definition of “Due Process Rights” and “Discovery Material Process.”

In that call, the male could not answer the question because of ongoing distractions nearby.

“I need you to look up something for me though real quick Dad.”

What’s that?

Due Process rights,” said Moses.

Moses’ incarceration stems from a tragic mass shooting in February 2023. Moses is accused of a shooting spree in Pine Hills where three people died, including a local journalist and a 9-year-old girl. Several others were also hurt.

The allegations cast a long shadow over his family, making these calls a complex blend of routine familial updates and the heavy weight of the charges he faces.

Moses faces the death penalty for the fatal shooting. He is due back in court on September 29th.









Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group