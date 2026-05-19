New K9 Blitz joins Leesburg Police Department’s K9 Unit

LEESBURG, Fla. — The Leesburg Police Department is welcoming K9 Blitz as the newest addition to its K9 Unit.

According to the department, Blitz and his handler will complete their FDLE certification requirements before beginning patrol duties.

Police officials said the addition of Blitz brings the K9 Unit back up to four dogs, allowing for 24/7/365 coverage throughout the city.

“Blitz and his handler will be on a street near you very soon,” the department shared in a social media post.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group