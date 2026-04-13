New Kraft Restaurant Edition Mac & Cheese offers gourmet twist

ORLANDO, Fla. — Kraft Mac & Cheese is giving one of America’s most familiar comfort foods a more elevated twist, with a new product line built around flavors more commonly found on restaurant menus than in the pantry aisle.

The new “Restaurant Edition” lineup introduces three varieties aimed at people who still want the ease of boxed macaroni and cheese but with flavors that feel a little less basic: Parmesan pesto, Romano cacio e pepe and Monterey Jack caramelized onion.

Kraft Mac & Cheese Restaurant Edition (Kraft)

It is a noticeable shift for a brand long tied to the classic blue box and childhood nostalgia, especially as more food companies try to meet demand for at-home meals that feel slightly more indulgent without becoming expensive or complicated.

Instead of the traditional elbow pasta, each version uses a different noodle shape designed to better hold sauce and match the flavor profile.

The Parmesan pesto version uses gemelli pasta, while the cacio e pepe comes with pipette noodles and the Monterey Jack caramelized onion variety uses cavatappi.

The new flavors still follow the same basic preparation most people know: add milk, add butter and cook in minutes.

What changes is the flavor direction.

The cacio e pepe version leans into black pepper and Romano cheese, borrowing from the Roman pasta dish that has become increasingly common on American restaurant menus. The pesto variety brings a more herb-forward profile, while the caramelized onion version pushes closest to the kind of side dish often served alongside roasted meats or sandwiches.

The move comes as more shoppers continue looking for ways to recreate small restaurant-style comforts at home, especially when dining out feels more expensive than it did a few years ago.

Kraft says the new boxes are larger than the original version and designed to feed up to four people.

For people who grew up on classic Kraft, the new versions may not replace the original, but they do suggest the blue box is trying to grow up with its audience.

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