New large-unit townhome project proposed for Curry Ford Road

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

A Winter Park-based developer is proposing a townhome complex on Curry Ford Road near Chickasaw Trail.

The Serena Townhomes at 8137 Curry Ford Road will include 36 two-story units with a maximum building height of 35 feet, according to an application filed with Orange County.

Read: Lake County drivers can expect roadwork on the Turnpike

Owner Lenken Construction Group in Winter Park bought the vacant 4.87-acre property in 2005 for $880,000, according to county records. Lenken founder and CEO Yann LeLourec said he bought it when he first moved to the U.S. from France to support his visa application.

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Consumer adviser Clark Howard explains the housing market changes Even if you entered the market before, the market is very different now. (Clark Howard/WFTV)

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group