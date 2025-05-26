New law aims to give Florida prisoners a new path forward

ORLANDO, Fla. — Formerly incarcerated Floridians will soon have an easier path back into the workforce.

Gov. Ron DeSantis just signed a new law making vocational credits earned in prison count toward professional licenses.

The new law goes into effect on July 1 and includes trades like cosmetology, plumbing, and electrical work.

With the goal of reducing repeat offenses and filling “in-demand jobs.”

