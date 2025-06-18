New little library opens in downtown Orlando neighborhood

ORLANDO, Fla. — A new free little library has made its way to downtown Orlando.

Orlando Utilities Commission is partnering with Lift Orlando to bring the library to the West Lakes neighborhood.

Life is a nonprofit dedicated to bettering communities.

The new little library is stocked with books for all ages.

It is the 11th free little library Orlando Utilities Commission has opened in the city.

