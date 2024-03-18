New rules work to control spring break crowds in parts of Florida

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. — Spring break is in full swing, and many Florida beach towns are using tough new curfews to control the crowds.

That includes Miami Beach.

The crackdown follows two deadly shootings and nearly 500 arrests during last year’s spring break.

This year, all businesses must be closed, and people must be off the streets by midnight.

The state sent an extra 45 Florida Highway Patrol troopers to help local police.

The city has deployed license plate readers and DUI checks to make sure people stay sober while driving.

