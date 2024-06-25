New Smyrna Beach continues to pause new construction in local neighborhood

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — The City of New Smyrna Beach has extended its building moratorium in Venetian Bay.

Significant standing water has long impacted the streets of Portofino Reserve, a subdivision in the community off State Road 44.

Since March, city leaders have been working with engineers to find the source of the flooding but said they need more time. Assistant City Manager Ron Neibert explained in this situation, more wet weather will actually be beneficial in finding a solution.

“The problem is the water is at too low of a level right now so we are not 100 percent confident in the results,” said Neibert.

Building permits won’t be issued until at least January 25, 2025, which is a relief to some residents like David Gillen.

“Until all these government entities get together, they come up with a plan to deal with the water moving through these areas that is not going to result in flooding, there should be no more building,” said Gillen.

While the city is still working to figure out what’s causing the flooding, Neibert is confident the canals won’t be a problem. Instead, he explained the community’s weir system seems to be causing issues.

That is what makes water from ponds flow into wetlands instead of the neighborhoods.

