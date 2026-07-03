New Smyrna Beach fire hydrants get patriotic makeover for America’s 250th

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — New Smyrna Beach Utilities employee teams have painted five fire hydrants throughout the city to commemorate America’s 250th.

The hydrant by the Brannon Center, painted by the team Yankee Doodles, was awarded “Best of Show” by Mayor Fred Cleveland.

”Thank you for the honor of judging the fire hydrants. I must say, I was very impressed with how each team took on this project and in such a unique way,“ sid Mayor Fred Cleveland.

Dalmatian

America

The other hydrants were named “Our Flag,” “Our Beach,” “Dalmatian,” and “Hot Dogs in the Park.”

Iconic America

Our Beach

Each team was recognized for their unique take on the project, with one hydrant receiving a “Best of” award for each category.

The hydrants can be found at the following locations:

“Our Flag,” Freedom Flushers, Best Use of Flag, North Causeway boat ramps

“Our Beach,” Flow Control, Best Use of Tie into Location, North Atlantic Avenue & Sapphire Road

“Dalmatian,” Salty Service Squad, Best Use of Incorporating the Hydrant, Riverside Park

“Hot Dogs in the Park,” Red, White, and Blue Voltage Crew, Best Holiday Theme, Pettis Park

“Iconic America,” Yankee Doodles, Best of Show, Brannon Center

hot dog

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