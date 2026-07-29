New Smyrna Beach launches PayByPhone for daily parking starting August 3

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — New Smyrna Beach will launch the PayByPhone mobile payment system for daily parking starting August 3.

“PayByPhone offers a simple, convenient way for visitors to pay for daily parking while allowing the city to reduce the long-term costs of maintaining aging parking kiosks,” said Steve Mendygral, director of parking and mobility.

While visitors can begin using the app immediately, the existing kiosks will remain in place through Sept. 30.

“This gives everyone time to become familiar with the new system before they are removed,” Mendygral said.

Residents with annual parking permits will not be affected by the change.

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