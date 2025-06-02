New Smyrna Beach piers damaged by hurricanes could reopen in time for 4th of July

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — Two fishing piers in New Smyrna Beach damaged by recent hurricanes may reopen in time for the 4th of July.

City leaders say materials are now on the way for the full replacement of the Brannon Center Boat Dock and repairs to two fishing piers at Riverside Park.

The city says the dock and the piers were damaged in hurricanes Ian and Milton.

The dock is expected to open by late September and the piers by July 4th.

