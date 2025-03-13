New Smyrna Beach police warn residents over unsanctioned ‘senior skip day’ gathering

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — Police in New Smyrna Beach are warning residents about an unsanctioned event that could bring huge crowds.

Officials said a “senior skip day” gathering is being loosely organized by some online for spring break.

Police are bracing for a potential surge of students and have enacted a special policing zone to increase the law enforcement presence in the city.

“When we have thousands of visitors and problems can escalate, that’s a time when we take the discretion off the board. We enforce the laws as they’re written,” said New Smyrna Beach Interim Police Chief Chris Kirk.

Those big crowds are expected, and police said they will keep the public safe.

