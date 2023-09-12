New sports training center planned near Ocoee

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

A new sports training facility has been proposed in Ocoee.

Victor’s March LLC proposed a 52,800-square-foot building with a 10,000-square-foot mezzanine and a 240-foot by 180-foot turf field on 5.19-acres at 606 Ocoee Apopka Road. The project is set to go before the city of Ocoee’s Planning and Zoning Commission on Sept. 12 for a large-scale preliminary site plan approval.

The Windermere-based entity is owned by Matt Immerfall, founder and executive chairman of Orlando-based All Star Auto Parts. Victor’s March LLC bought the property in 2022 for $245,300, according to Orange County Property Appraiser records.

