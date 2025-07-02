New summer meal programs boost access for Lake County families

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Families in Lake County will have increased access to free meals for their children this summer, due to new programs introduced by Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida and Spring Creek Charter School.

The organizations are addressing transportation challenges in rural areas by offering grab-and-go pickup spots and mobile meal deliveries.

These initiatives are part of the Florida Department of Agriculture’s Summer BreakSpot program, which is designed to provide children with access to healthy meals during summer.

“Families in rural communities often experience additional challenges when it comes to accessing resources such as summer meal programs,” said Joshua Proffit, program manager for No Kid Hungry Florida.

“We’re excited to offer these new contactless meal services, where families can simply drive up with their kids, pick up meals, and be on their way,” said Nancy Brumbaugh, chief food service officer of Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida.“

Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida has launched its first-ever drive-up grab-and-go meal distribution site.

This new model aims to assist families in overcoming transportation and scheduling challenges, like restrictive work hours.

Spring Creek Charter School distributes mobile meals every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, delivering healthy food directly to families across various locations and neighborhoods.

To find a meal site or view pickup schedules, visit SummerBreakSpot.org.

