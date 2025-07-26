Local

New tariff policies raise costs for small businesses, hitting coffee and clothing industries hardest

By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com
ORLANDO, Fla. — New tariff policies are affecting small business owners nationwide, especially in industries like coffee and clothing.

These tariffs notably impact the coffee industry because coffee cannot be commercially cultivated in the United States, resulting in higher expenses for small coffee shops.

Clothing stores are also facing financial pressure because of tariffs, which disrupt their supply chains.

Some companies are indicating that they must cut ties with suppliers because of price problems caused by the new tariffs.

This has caused difficulties in keeping inventory levels and prices stable.

Countries are still negotiating with President Trump over tariff rates ahead of the August 1st deadline, which creates uncertainty for many small business owners.

