New technical college under construction near University of Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Construction is underway on a new technical college near the University of Central Florida.

Orange County school leaders broke ground this week on Orange Technical College’s East Campus.

The new location is replacing the old campus near Winter Park Village.

Officials said the new campus will focus on medical education and IT training to help address the demand in both areas.

School officials said the new location is perfect for teaching IT because of its proximity to UCF and Siemens.

They are hoping to start classes in the fall of 2025.

