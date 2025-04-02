New technology leads to North Carolina residents’ arrest in Flagler County, deputies say

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Two people from North Carolina are in the Flagler County Jail thanks to a new ID system.

Flagler County deputies say Cleveburn Coleman and Shannon Hodge were arrested for possessing cocaine and drug paraphernalia.

Deputies said the “Electronic License and Vehicle Information System” was able to determine the ID’s given to them were fake.

Both are facing multiple drug-related charges.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group