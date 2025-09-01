New tropical wave in Atlantic could develop this week

ORLANDO, Fla. — A new tropical wave has emerged off the coast of Africa and is currently moving west-northwest into the Atlantic Ocean.

Currently, the wave is a disorganized cluster of showers and storms, but it could develop into a tropical depression by the end of this week or early next week.

Meteorologists will be closely monitoring this area throughout the week as conditions could become more favorable for development.

As the tropical wave progresses, updates will be provided to track its development and potential impact.

