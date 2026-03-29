New Vietnam memorial honors veterans in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County unveiled a permanent Vietnam memorial monument today at Veterans Memorial Plaza. More than 200 veterans, family members and community residents gathered near the Halifax River for the ceremony honoring those who served in the war.

The gray granite monument stands five feet high and 8.5 feet wide. It features a black granite panel etched with scenes inspired by national memorials in Washington and bears an inscription thanking veterans and welcoming them home. The memorial aims to provide a formal welcome for veterans who did not receive one upon their return from service.

The project was made possible by a $35,000 donation from the Volusia Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1048. Robert “Bob” Adkins, a U.S. Army veteran and past president of the chapter, led the effort to establish the memorial. “The Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1048 is proud to have partnered with Volusia County to make this monument a reality,” Adkins said. “This wall will mean a great deal to the veterans who served and to the community that supports them and we hope it stands as a lasting reminder of the sacrifices made by so many.”

Volusia County Veterans Services Director Scott Olson described the monument as both a tribute and an educational tool. He noted that the memorial is intended to capture the duty and honor of veterans and their families for future generations. The gray granite structure is positioned to provide a space for reflection for visitors to the plaza.

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