NFL brings Pro Bowl to Orlando for third year in a row

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The NFL is coming to Orlando – albeit for just a week – for the third year in a row.
The league announced the 2019 Pro Bowl will be played at Camping World Stadium on Jan. 27. The game will be televised on ESPN.
The all-star game will be one week before Super Bowl LIII, which will be played at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
When Camping World Stadium hosted the Pro Bowl in 2017 and 2018, attendance averaged nearly 56,000 people.
Like the prior years, the league is expected to also host Pro Bowl Week festivities across the Orlando area.
