  • NFL brings Pro Bowl to Orlando for third year in a row

    By: Kevin Williams

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The NFL is coming to Orlando – albeit for just a week – for the third year in a row.

    The league announced the 2019 Pro Bowl will be played at Camping World Stadium on Jan. 27. The game will be televised on ESPN.

    The all-star game will be one week before Super Bowl LIII, which will be played at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

    When Camping World Stadium hosted the Pro Bowl in 2017 and 2018, attendance averaged nearly 56,000 people.

    Read: 9 facts about the NFL Pro Bowl

    Like the prior years, the league is expected to also host Pro Bowl Week festivities across the Orlando area.

