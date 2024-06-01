Nice and Sunny in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — The first day of hurricane season is here, and it will be an active one.

Metrologist Brian Shields said the season’s peak would be August, September, and October.

Central Florida will experience a breezy day, with east winds all day long.

Read: Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft to carry 2 astronauts to ISS on Saturday

Weather 06/1/2024

The winds will keep the temperatures high to mid 80s throughout the day.

Tonight will be in the 60s and 70s.

Read: Florida Republicans outnumber Democrats when it comes to registered voters

Weather 06/1/2024

There are scattered clouds throughout Central Florida, but we are on the dry side.

There will be a better chance of rain next week.

Read: What you should do now to prepare for hurricane season

Weather 06/1/2024

The beaches will be in the 80s with moderate rip currents.

Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 26 From Alberto to William, what will the 2024 hurricane names be?

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group