Local

No big winner means Powerball jackpot keeps on growing

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com
Powerball drawing is Wednesday There was no grand prize winner in Monday’s Powerball lottery jackpot, setting up a $775 million prize for the Dec. 3 drawing. (WARREN PENDER/Getty Images)
By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Powerball jackpot continues to swell.

The Florida Lottery said no one nationwide matched all five numbers plus the Powerball in the Dec. 1 drawing.

The numbers drawn Monday night were: 5-18-26-47-59.

The Powerball was 1.

The Power Play was 3X.

The last time a someone won the Powerball jackpot was in early September.

Wednesday’s jackpot is expected to grow to a colossal $775 million.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

TOP STORIES FROM WFTV CHANNEL 9

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read